EXCLUSIVE: Christine and Simon Killer director Antonio Campos has set up his next film just in time to be a hot Toronto sales package. Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Chris Evans and Tracy Letts are in talks to star in The Devil All the Time. The pic is an adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 novel that Campos and Paulo Campos penned. Antonio Campos will direct. The film will be produced by Randall Poster, and Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker of Ninestories Productions. Production is set to get underway in February 2019.

The novel’s plot: In a place called Knockemstiff, Ohio, a forgotten backwoods of this country – a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews. Out of desperation to save his dying wife, our protagonist Willard Russell turns to prayer which succumbs to sacrifice. His son Arvin (Holland) is growing from a kid bullied at school into a man who knows when to take action. The cast of characters includes a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher and a corrupt local sheriff (Evans) in a story told across two decades.

The Devil All the Time now joins other film projects on the burner for Campos, who has signed on to rewrite and direct the Fox Searchlight horror film Splitfoot, and is aboard to direct a prequel to The Omen for 20th Century Fox.

Campos is coming off last year’s critical hit Christine, and has been busy on the TV side of late, directing and executive producing USA’s The Sinner starring Jessica Biel. As a producer, his credits include Martha Macy May Marlene, James White, The Eyes of My Mother and Piercing.

Endeavor Content is raising the financing and will broker distribution.