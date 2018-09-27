Tom Hanks stepped out of his trailer to show off his signature Mister Rogers cardigan look in upcoming biopic You Are My Friend, about the beloved children’s TV host (see the first-look photo below).

The TriStar film is based on the true story of a friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Per the official logline, Junod, a jaded magazine writer played by Matthew Rhys (The Americans) writes a profile of Rogers and in so doing “overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.”

Rogers, improbably, is a hot ticket in Hollywood after the spectacular returns for Morgan Neville’s documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? The Focus release has grossed $22.6 million and counting.

The Hanks version is directed by Marielle Heller and written by: Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue. The cast also includes Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper. The producers are Youree Henley, Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf

For Hanks, the past year has extended a busy stretch since he appeared as Ben Bradlee in Steven Spielberg’s The Post. Upcoming for him, acting-wise, are Sony’s World War II drama Greyhound, Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and English-language remake A Man Called Ove.

Here is the photo: