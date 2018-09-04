On the heels of the Season 1 premiere of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, DGA Award-winning director Dennie Gordon has been tapped to direct and executive produce three of the eight episodes of the second season of the Amazon drama.

The series, which hails from the Lost duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount TV, is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero, starring John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish. It centers on Jack Ryan (Krasinski), an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. He uncovers a pattern in terrorist communications that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. In season two, Jack Ryan confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America.

Production is currently underway on four continents.

Gordon recently executive produced and directed four episodes of Goliath Season 2 with Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Ariande, and Mark Duplass and two episodes of the Michael Shannon-Taylor Kitsch miniseries, Waco. Her other credits include Legion, Bloodline, Kingdom and Rectify. Gordon is repped by CAA, Nikki Weiss & Co, and Wondros Films.

Season two of the series is a co-production with Paramount Television and Skydance Television. Executive producing with Cuse, Roland and Krasinski are Platinum Dune’s Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller and Cuse’s Genre Arts. Additionally, Lindsey Springer, Mace Neufeld, Vince Calandra, Andrew Bernstein and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will also executive produce the second season with Allyson Seeger serving as a co-executive producer.

The first season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan premiered globally August 31 on Prime Video.