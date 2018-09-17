Tom Arnold has accused Mark Burnett of attacking him at a pre-Emmys party on Sunday night. The outspoken host of upcoming Viceland series The Hunt For The Trump Tapes tweeted that Burnett, Chairman of MGM Worldwide Television, “just went apesh*t & choked me at this huge Emmy party.” Both were attending the Evening Before The Emmys event in Century City where an incident occurred. Arnold was later heard effusively describing the encounter and telling a group of people that tapes of Donald Trump from The Apprentice had just been “handed over to Ronan Farrow.”

Arnold has been vocal in goading The Apprentice creator Burnett, claiming the latter has embarrassing tape of Trump from the series. “I’m going to keep hammering Burnett until he shows” those tapes, Arnold told TCA in July.

Discussing last night’s incident with a group of party attendees, we hear an excited Arnold was asked if he actually had any Apprentice tapes of Trump and answered in the affirmative. He said they had been “handed over” to New Yorker journalist Farrow on Sunday. It is not clear what they may contain.

Burnett’s wife Roma Downey also tweeted about the Evening Before altercation, saying Arnold “tried to ambush my husband” at the glitzy charity event. How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan wrote that she witnessed a “fight” and “thought it was a joke until security jumped in!”

Arnold, whose new series debuts on Viceland tomorrow, is threatening to file a police report and sue Downey for defamation. Downey in her tweet wrote, “Is your TV show worth it Tom? Please stop.”

Mark Burnett just went apeshit & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop pic.twitter.com/lXvuKjIMI2 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) September 17, 2018

Bullshit. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation. https://t.co/9yXAEXM6na — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018