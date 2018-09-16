Joaquin Phoenix is ready to dance with the devil in the pale moonlight. Director Todd Phillips took to Instagram to reveal the first look at Phoenix as the Joker in the yet-to-be-titled movie about the Batman archnemesis.

Phillips posted a photo of Phoenix sans Joker makeup with the caption “Arthur”, which is presumably his name before he dons the creepy smile.

Warner Bros has set October 4, 2019, for its Joker origins movie starring Joaquin Phoenix. Todd Phillips co-wrote the backstory tale of Gotham City’s big baddie with The Fighter‘s Scott Silver, which is described as a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale of a man disregarded by society who becomes the ultimate supervillain.

Deadline exclusively reported that Robert De Niro is in talks to join Phoenix in Warner Bros. pic. At one point, Alec Baldwin was set to join the cast, but dropped out last minute.

Production begins Sept. 10 for the DC title. Emma Tillinger Koskoff is producing the WB/Village Roadshow movie, which Richard Baratta is exec producing.

Check out the pic of Phoenix in pre-Joker mode.