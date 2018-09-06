Turner’s TNT, in partnership with Refinery29, today announced the world premiere and digital release date of season two of the Shatterbox, the film series that gives female storytellers a platform to create short films that redefine identity, imagination and storytelling with a female perspective.

The latest collection (see the list of films below) debuts Saturday, Sept. 8, across TNT’s digital platforms. To mark the launch, the films will get an exclusive screening at the Toronto Film Festival, with a presence at Refinery29’s experiential event “29Rooms New York” (September 6-9 and September 13-16).

The film series also will be promoted through Shatterbox’s new ad campaign “You Don’t Know the Half of It,” which attempts to raise awareness about gender disparities in Hollywood. The ad campaign begins on TNT social and digital platforms Thursday, Sept. 6, and will play during the private fest screening.

TNT and Refinery29 are planning a launch event at the festival’s Bell Lightbox on September 8, an invite-only screening of the films followed by a reception hosted by Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, and Amy Emmerich, Chief Content Officer at Refinery29.

Among the directors chosen for this year’s Shatterbox are Yara Shahidi, Gillian Jacobs, Jessica Sanders, A.M. Lukas (aka Anna Martemucci), Allana Harkin, Gilly Barnes, Ivy Agregan and Janine Sherman Barrois.

Previous Shatterbox films include Chloe Sevigny’s Kitty, Kristen Stewart’s Come Swim, and Anu Valia’s Lucia Before and After.

Season two debuts on the network’s social platforms, TVE Apps, and TNTDrama.com.

Watch the Shatterbox trailer above.

The films selected for the second season are:

One Cambodian Family Please For My Pleasure, directed by A.M. Lukas (aka Anna Martemucci), starring Emily Mortimer

Logline: When news of the Cambodian genocide hits, Franka (a Czechoslovakian refugee) reaches out to the Lutheran Refugee Service in hopes of welcoming a family like hers to her new life in Fargo.

X, directed by Yara Shahidi, starring D’Kristian Lamar, Kyler Nesbitt, Layla Crawford and Michael Goodman

Logline: In this modern take on the French impressionist film The Red Balloon, X, a young black kid wanders through Los Angeles while confronting the difficult realities of adolescence, while being black in America.

The Godmother, directed by Allana Harkin, starring Lauren Ash

Logline: A godmother keeps her promise to spiritually guide her godchild – even after the parents have a bar blowout and spend the night in their car.

Are You Still Singing?, directed by Gilly Barnes, starring Joey Ally and Ian Harding

Logline: When Joy Fields ends her comfortable marriage, she finds herself trying to financially stay afloat by becoming a telegram singer. Add an anxiety disorder to the mix, and welcome to the new life she’s created for herself.

Curated, directed by Gillian Jacobs, starring Ahna O’Reilly, Danny Pudi and Jefferson Mays

Logline: During a reluctant trip to her late grandmother’s home in the middle of nowhere, Nancy learns that a person’s sentiment and complexities aren’t limited to the things they leave behind.

End of the Line, directed by Jessica Sanders, starring Simon Helberg and Brett Gelman

Logline: A lonely man goes to the pet store and buys a tiny man in a cage.

CTRL, directed by Ivy Agregan, starring Jamie Chung and Shiva Negar

Logline: 2041. While an unorthodox virus ravages the digital battlefields of Cyber War II, a renegade hacker and her interrogating CyberFed share far more than a mutual interest in the virus’s origins.

French Fries, directed by Janine Sherman Barrois, starring Rebecca Naomi Jones and Carl McDowell

Logline: French Fries explores a young black couple’s fight to resolve communication problems in a modern marriage.