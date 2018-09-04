Warner Bros. TV has set its lineup for New York Comic Con which kicks off on October 3 with the world premiere screening of the live-action dramatic adventure series Titans, ahead of its October 12 launch on the DC Universe digital subscription service.

After the screening, series stars Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson will join executive producers for an on-stage Q&A.

The star and producer sessions continue Saturday, October 6 with the CW’s Legacies, the next chapter of The Vampire Diaries/The Originals trilogy. The back-to-back Saturday panels will also feature the world premiere pilot screening of Roswell, New Mexico (midseason on The CW), followed by the season four premiere of Blindspot (Fridays at 8/7c on NBC) and a special video presentation of The 100 (midseason on The CW). Fans will also get an inside look at the new series Manifest (Mondays at 10/9c on NBC).

On Sunday, October 7, fans will get a sneak peek at Season 3 of Riverdale, followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. Gotham (midseason on Fox) will also return for its final appearance at New York Comic Con as fans celebrate its fifth and final season during a special video presentation and Q&A with series stars and producers.

 