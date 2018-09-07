EXCLUSIVE: David Mortimer, content chief at Tinopolis Group, which owns American Ninja Warrior producer A. Smith & Co and Nailed It! producer Magical Elves, is leaving the company.

I hear that the former NBC Universal exec has scored a high-profile new job at Scottish broadcaster STV. Mortimer is set to become content chief at Scottish broadcaster STV’s production division. As MD of STV Productions, he will oversee the company’s growth strategy and build on hit formats such as Antiques Road Trip, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and Catchphrase.

He will be London-based and will work closely with recently installed CEO Simon Pitts, who in May, unveiled a three-year growth strategy that includes investment in production, the launch of a new formats unit and new digital team.

The company said that it wanted to rebrand its production arm to “focus exclusively on developing returning series for both terrestrial and SVOD players” and also pilot shows on STV before being sold to other UK and global broadcasters.

This follows the announcement in April that STV Production boss Alan Clements was leaving the business after ten years.

Mortimer joined superindie group Tinopolis in January 2017 and has overseen its content strategy, working with its U.S. production companies as well as its UK businesses including Firecracker Films, Question Time producer Mentorn and sports producer Sunset+Vine.

During his time at the company, he was responsible for establishing Thunderclap Media with former ITV exec Claire Zolkwer and hired former Sky exec Celia Taylor as MD of Mentorn,

He joined from Hollywood studio NBCU, where was Senior Vice President Factual & Entertainment and spent three years overseeing its international unscripted business in the UK, Australia and Asia, growing it from 12 hours in 2011 to more than 150 years in 2016. He worked with closely production companies including Made In Chelsea producer Monkey.

Prior to joining NBC Universal, Mortimer ran Sony-backed production company Fever Media, which produced shows such as 71 Degrees North (ITV), The People’s Quiz (BBC One) and Move Like Michael Jackson (BBC Three). He spent a large part of his career at the BBC, including as Creative Head of Factual Entertainment, where he built a new BBC Entertainment department in London, Manchester and New York and worked on formats including Dragon’s Den and Michael Moore’s TV Nation.

Mortimer said, “I’m really excited to be joining Simon and the team at STV. I think there’s huge untapped potential at STV Productions, so I can’t wait to get going and help our team develop and sell shows in the UK and internationally. The opportunity to launch our own formats on STV is particularly exciting and potentially gives us an amazing competitive advantage.”

Pitts added, “David’s track record as a creative leader is second to none. He has developed, produced and run some of the biggest shows on television, both in the UK and the US, and his vast experience will help us establish STV Productions as a major industry player over the next few years. I’m delighted he’s joining our talented team.”