Time’s Up cautioned CBS today that “the world is watching” as the network determines what’s next for CEO Les Moonves following today’s latest New Yorker revelations about sexual harassment.

“CBS, as you sit in a room debating next steps to rectify the damage done, remember that the world is watching,” the Time’s Up statement, in part, reads (see the full statement below). “We will accept nothing less than full transparency of the investigation’s findings, a commitment to real change across all levels of CBS management and no reward for Les Moonves.”

Six additional women have come forward accusing Moonves of harassment or sexual assault, as detailed in Ronan Farrow’s latest expose, published today. The allegations come as CBS and Moonves reportedly are negotiating his exit, and how much compensation he’ll take with him.

The Time’s Up statement reads: