Time’s Up cautioned CBS today that “the world is watching” as the network determines what’s next for CEO Les Moonves following today’s latest New Yorker revelations about sexual harassment.
Six additional women have come forward accusing Moonves of harassment or sexual assault, as detailed in Ronan Farrow's latest expose, published today. The allegations come as CBS and Moonves reportedly are negotiating his exit, and how much compensation he'll take with him.
Six additional women have come forward accusing Moonves of harassment or sexual assault, as detailed in Ronan Farrow’s latest expose, published today. The allegations come as CBS and Moonves reportedly are negotiating his exit, and how much compensation he’ll take with him.
The Time’s Up statement reads:
Six more women have made bone-chilling allegations of abuse, harassment and retaliation against Les Moonves. We believe them. These new allegations are in addition to the previous six women who have already bravely spoken out and detailed horrific behavior from Moonves. Nineteen current and former CBS employees have also alleged that former CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager condoned sexual harassment in his division.
These allegations speak to a culture of toxic complicity at CBS, where the safety of women was continuously ignored to protect the careers of powerful men and the corporation. The CBS Board of Directors has an obligation to move swiftly and decisively to create a safe work environment for all and rid the company of this toxic culture.
CBS, as you sit in a room debating next steps to rectify the damage done, remember that the world is watching. We will accept nothing less than full transparency of the investigation’s findings, a commitment to real change across all levels of CBS management and no reward for Les Moonves.