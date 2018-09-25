UPDATED with Trump tweet: Time’s Up, the national movement that earlier in the day sponsored a nationwide protest to support the women who came forward alleging past sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, has officially called on Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination.

Trump, meanwhile, continues to blame the Democrats, saying they are out to “destroy a wonderful man.”

Here’s Time’s Up statement just posted tonight:

The time has come for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Given the multiple serious allegations against him, Kavanaugh can no longer credibly serve on the nation’s highest court. His confirmation would compromise the integrity of the court for generations to come. There is simply no path forward: A man accused of multiple instances of sexual violence cannot have decision-making power over the lives of American women for decades to come. If elevated to the high court, the legitimacy of everything Judge Kavanaugh touches will be questioned. For the good of the court and the good of the country, Judge Kavanaugh must withdraw his nomination. We understand why some might think railroading this nomination through is still a viable option. Profound culture shifts are difficult to comprehend in history books, let alone as they happen. The Supreme Court is 229 years old and women have had the right to vote in this country for less than a century. For far too long, the safety and dignity of women was secondary to the needs of powerful men. But that era is done. The rules have changed. Thoughtful American citizens, regardless of political party, will not tolerate this man as an arbiter of justice on the nation’s highest court. Judge Kavanaugh, do not delay the inevitable. Withdraw your nomination now.

The drumbeat on both sides has increased since the Senate Judiciary Committee said this week it will hold a hearing Thursday in which accuser Christine Blasey Ford will testify over allegations Kavanaugh assaulted her at a high school party more than 30 years ago. Kavanaugh has denied the claim, and since Blasey Ford at least two other women have come forward alleging misconduct.

Kavanaugh today in an exclusive interview on Fox News, alongside his wife, reiterated he was not withdrawing and looking forward to defending himself in front of the committee Thursday.

“The truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise,” Kavanaugh insisted to The Story host Martha MacCallum. He insisted he has a “lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old.”

The GOP-led committee had been trying to push forward for a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination even through the weekend as it negotiated terms of Blasey Ford appearing before them.

Trump tonight meanwhile ontinued to blame Democrats as tensions continue to rise, after questioning Blasey Ford’s long silence on the allegations in a tweet Friday that set off the Twitter hashtag #WhyIDidntReport.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1044415685928120321

During today’s Time’s Up National Walkout and Moment of Solidarity event earlier today, some TV staffs and stars such as those from Will & Grace, Shameless, Busy Tonight and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee stopped work at 10 AM PST and posted their solidarity on social media platforms.

Others such as Kerry Washington and Oscar winner Brie Larson tweeted their support by wearing black and tweeting the hashtag #BelieveSurvivors.