Last week, Tiffany Haddish won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, but wasn’t at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony to accept her trophy, but tonight at the Primetime Emmys, Haddish spoke to the press backstage to give her acceptance speech she didn’t get to give and how her dress is more than just a regular dress.

First and foremost, Haddish made it clear that she was the first black female stand-up comedian to ever host SNL — something that surprised her.

“It felt really good,” she said about being the first. She found out she was the first when she wanted to reach out to other female comedians who have hosted but couldn’t find anyone. She even reached out to Whoopi Goldberg to which she told her, “Bitch, you’re the first.”

Haddish also donned a flowy ROYGBIV-esque gown at tonight’s ceremony, but it was more than just a beautiful dress for her to whip and nae nae in.

“I told my stylist I wanted to wear something that represents my father’s country but still has an American feel to it,” she said.

The dress shares the same colors of Eritrean flag, where Haddish’s father is from. “It’s the only one out there right now — it’s an original!” she said excitedly.