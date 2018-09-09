Tiffany Haddish turned her first Emmy nom into a win for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, hosting NBC’s late night show Saturday Night Live.

“Tiffany couldn’t be here tonight but guess what, Tiffany? I GOT YOUR AWARD GIRL!” enthuses presenter Tichina Arnold. “Take pictures of me!” she directed the audience and press as she kissed the statuette. “I want to give it back,” she said as fellow presenter Gerald McRaney urged her to do so.

Haddish, whose year has including a praised performance in Girls Trip, presenting at the Oscars, hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards, and co-starringin the TBS comedy The Last O.G., joins a heady list of actresses taking home this trophy for hosting SNL. Among them, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Melissa McCarthy and Betty White nabbed an Emmy that way.