EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Joe Begos, whose horror pics Almost Human and The Mind’s Eye made their world premieres during the Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness sections, has announced his next supernatural thriller, Dragged Into Sunlight.

Dora Madison (Friday Night Lights, Everybody Wants Some), Tru Collins (MTV’s Awkward., Insecure), and Rhys Wakefield (The Purge, True Detective) will topline this story about a brilliant painter who is facing the worst creative block of her life (Madison). She turns to anything she can to complete her masterpiece, spiraling into a hallucinatory hell scape of drugs, sex, and murder in the sleazy underbelly of Los Angeles. Pic, directed, written and also produced by Begos, reps the third in his canon and was shot in 16MM using practical effects.

Josh Ethier also produces with Begos for Channel 83 Films. George Wendt (Cheers), Abraham Benrubi (Bosch, APB, The Belko Experiment), Chris McKenna (90210, State of Affairs), Graham Skipper (Almost Human, Sequence Break) and Jeremy Gardner (The Battery, Like Me, Psychopaths) also star. Financing was arranged through Lyle Kanouse (Sequence Break), Audrey Wasilewski (Sequence Break), and Terry Shaikh. Madison, Skipper, and Caroline Metz also serve as producers.

Begos made his feature debut with the 2014 alien abduction slasher Almost Human, which made its world premiere in the Midnight Madness section at TIFF back in 2013. Pic was distributed by IFC Midnight. His second film, the telekinetic revenge thriller The Mind’s Eye, world premiered at 2015 TIFF before winning Begos the Best Horror Director at Fantastic Fest. RLJ Entertainment distributed the film two years ago.

Madison is repped by Grandview. Collins is repped by Insurge-Ent and Cobalt Sky. Wakefield is repped by ICM Partners and Grandview. Begos is repped by attorney Wayne Alexander of Alexander, Lawrence, Frumes & Labowitz.