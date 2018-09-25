Thomas Ravenel, the former Southern Charm cast member accused earlier this year of sexual misconduct, was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree in Charleston County, South Carolina, this morning.

Jail records indicate the former Bravo star was booked shortly after 10 a.m. today. The records do not describe the assault that led to his arrest, but the area’s local CBS affiliate WCSC reported today that the charge stems from a 2015 incident in which Ravenel allegedly assaulted a woman working as his family’s nanny, and that the accuser appeared at Ravenel’s bond hearing today.

Ravenel announced his departure from the show in August, several months after both Bravo and the show’s production company said Ravenel was under investigation for complaints that he’d sexually assaulted a woman he met on a dating app in October 2015. A second woman – the accuser at today’s hearing – subsequently alleged that she too had been assaulted by Ravenel.

Ravenel, a former South Carolina State Treasurer, was indicted in 2007 for distributing cocaine and received a jail sentence of 10 months.

Ravenel did not appear on the Southern Charm season 5 reunion earlier this summer. His August tweet said, in part, that Bravo “took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.” Bravo has confirmed his departure from the series.

Earlier this month, Southern Charm guest star John David (J.D.) Madison was accused of raping and drugging a South Carolina woman.

Bravo has not announced a Season 6 premiere date for Southern Charm.