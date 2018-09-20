Thomas Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore has optioned Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel We Were the Lucky Ones to adapt for television. Kail is attached to direct and is currently out to writers.

The novel, published in 2017 by Penguin Random House, is inspired by Hunter’s grandfather. It is the extraordinary true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive—and to reunite. The powerful and suspenseful saga is described as a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.

“Georgia and I have been friends for almost twenty years. I remember, years ago, when she first mentioned her desire to illuminate this remarkable piece of her family history. I am overjoyed to be partnering with her to create a television version of this story that honors this incredible book,” Old 320 Sycamore’s Kail said.

“As both a friend and a fan, I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Tommy! I love his work, and I’m especially impressed by his ability to connect audiences to characters in the most human and genuine way possible. For him to put his signature touch on my family’s story is an honor and a thrill,” Hunter said.

We Were the Lucky Ones is Hunter’s first novel. Her personal essays on writing, ancestry and travel have been published in outlets from LitHub to The New York Times (Why We Travel).

Kail won an Emmy for his direction of Fox’s Grease: Live and a Tony for his direction of Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. Next up, Kail is set to direct the pilot of Fosse/Verdon, a limited series starring Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell for FX, which he will also executive produce.

Hunter is repped by CAA and The Book Group. Kail is repped by WME.