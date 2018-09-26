SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details about upcoming the This is Us Season 3 premiere on NBC.

It was all about the distant future on the Season 3 premiere of This Is Us Tuesday night, as viewers finally got another clue as to who the much-older-future Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his now-teenage daughter were going to see in the hospital at the end of the Season 2 finale. Referred to only as ‘her’, this person was widely rumored to be Randall’s wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

However, in this premiere episode we saw an older Toby (Chris Sullivan) in bed without wife Kate (Chrissy Metz), so, could it be Kate? Who is ‘her’?

“I think we can guess really,” creator Dan Fogelman said, speaking during a panel following a special screening at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles. “The plan is it will come in the course of season you will get a lot of answers.”

So unlike the mysterious Jack’s death, it seems the answer will come sooner than in two seasons’ time. “You’re going to get it in little doses and you’re going to get your answers,” Fogelman said. “We’re not going to string it out over seven seasons. People will get their answer.”

Based on a scene where Randall makes Beth “swear on Oprah” that she won’t interfere in Justin and her cousin Zoe’s burgeoning relationship (spoiler alert: she absolutely intervenes), the cast played a game called ‘swear on Oprah’ during the panel discussion.

“I swear on Oprah I do know who ‘her’ is,” Fogelman said. “I’d better!”

A major part of the Season 3 premiere was a deep dive back into the past in classic ‘This is Us’ style. We got a good look at Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore)’s first date, which was full of awkward sweetness. There will be more to come of the early days of their relationship too, according to Fogelman.

“In the third episode of the season, we go back to this timeline and there’s a scene in it I love so much I find it so wildly romantic,” he said. “For me it’s like Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze doing pottery in Ghost but everyone has clothes on.”

This is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC at 9pm.