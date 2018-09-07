“There’s nothing like coming back home — like, this is where I belong.” Another season premiere, another set of birthdays for the trio at the center of This Is Us, NBC’s Emmy-nominated tear-drainer that returns September 25. Here is the first look at the new episodes that us in on what’s about to go down.

NBC

The three-minute-plus featurette-style promo is highlighted by a multi-decade flashback to the first date for Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) — and then even farther back to Jack’s service in Vietnam. The footage also focuses on newlyweds Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) contemplating a family of their own. “That is not going to be as easy as they thought,” Metz says.

Meanwhile, Kevin (Justin Hartley) is on a trip with Zoe (Melanie Liburd), a cousin of his sister-in-law Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), who is not thrilled with their situation. “You two are knocking boots,” Beth tells them. On second thought, “not thrilled” is putting it mildly.

Then the attention shifts to a future look at Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his adult daughter (Iantha Richardson) as they address the pronoun — “who” — that was dangled in the Season 2 finale.

Have a look at the Season 3 promo above.