The Pearson family is going global. Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution has begun to license hit drama This Is Us as a scripted format with Fox Networks Group in Turkey the first to order a local adaptation. Turkey’s Medyapim will produce the first season for FNG’s entertainment channel, Fox. TCFTVD says it’s currently working on several format options for the Dan Fogelman-created series in other major markets.

Dorothy Crompton, VP of Format Licensing at TCFTVD will oversee the local version’s production which will be set in Istanbul and cover the season one U.S. storyline. Currently in pre-production, the Turkish version is slated to premiere in October. In turn, Fox Networks Group Content Distribution has acquired the distribution rights to the Turkish adaptation and will sell the local version internationally.

This Is Us premiered on NBC in 2016 and has received 19 Emmy nominations and two wins thus far. It’s up for eight statues on September 17.

Medyapim has produced local adaptations of such series as Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy and Shameless.