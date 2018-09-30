After the delayed viewing fireworks for the Monday series where two shows, NBC’s Manifest and ABC’s The Good Doctor, added more than 5 million viewers to their premiere tallies in three days of playback, we have a more run-of-the-mill Live+3 results for Premiere Tuesday.

The Season 3 premiere of NBC’s This Is Us led the pack with the largest absolute L+3 lifts: +1.28 rating points in 18-49 (3.0 to 4.3) and +4.0 million viewers overall (10.6 million to 14.6 million). The family drama widened its lead over CBS’ The Big Bang Theory (3.7 18-49 rating in L+3) for the No.1 non-sports program of the week honors in adults 18-49. (Long-time leader BBT is in a tight race for No.2 in the demo and No. 1 in total viewers with NBC’s hot newcomer Manifest, which gained on the veteran in L+3 – 3.6 vs. 3.7 in 18-48 and 16.1 vs. 16. 8 million viewers)

Ray Mickshaw/FOX

The third season opener of Fox’s revamped Lethal Weapon, which introduced new co-lead, Seann Willian Scott, posted the highest percentage gains on Tuesday, +59% in 18-49 (0.8 to 1.3) and 63% in total viewers (3.4 million to 5.6 million).

This is believed to be a series high demo % L3 lift for Lethal Weapon whose Season 3 premiere is now running ahead of the Season 2 finale by +8% in 18-49.

In absolute gains, This Is Us was followed by its lead-out, freshman NBC drama New Amsterdam, which added +0.84 18-49 rating points (1.8 to 2.7) and almost as many viewers as This Is Us, 3.9 million (8.4 million to 12.3 million).

Here are the L+3 gains for all Tuesday series on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox.

network…………………….adults 18-49 rating…………….total viewers (in millions)

ABC………………………….L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift……L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

Dancing w/the Stars 0.9 1.1 +0.17 +19% 6.6 7.6 +1.1 +16%

CBS…………………………..L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift…….L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

NCIS 1.4 2.0 +0.6 +38% 12.6 15.5 +3.0 +24%

FBI 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +42% 10.1 12.9 +2.8 +28%

NCIS: New Orleans 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +49% 9.0 11.7 +2.8 +31%

NBC…………………………..L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift…….L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

The Voice 2.2 2.5 +0.3 +14% 9.9 11.3 +1.4 +14%

This Is Us 3.0 4.3 +1.3 +43% 10.6 14.6 +4.0 +38%

New Amsterdam 1.8 2.7 +0.8 +46% 8.4 12.3 +3.9 +46%

FOX…………………………..L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift…….L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

The Gifted 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +42% 2.6 3.8 +1.2 +46%

Lethal Weapon 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +59% 3.4 5.6 +2.2 +63%