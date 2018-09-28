Promising “The Great War as you’ve never seen it,” this trailer for Peter Jackson’s They Shall Not Grow Old makes good, teasing exactly how the film might carry out the boast. Jackson’s upcoming documentary about World War I – including the war’s devastating toll on New Zealand – transforms black and white hundred-year-old footage into vivid, 3-D color.

This first trailer comes ahead of the film’s world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 16. That same night, Trafalgar Releasing will screen the film, in both 2D and 3D versions, in cinemas and special venues across the UK, followed by a special post-screening Q&A with Jackson, hosted by film critic Mark Kermode. (A BBC One airing is being planned).

Directed by Jackson, produced by Jackson and Clare Olssen and edited by Jabez Olssen, They Shall Not Grow Old was co-commissioned by 14-18 NOW and Imperial War Museums in association with the BBC, and produced by WingNut Films and Executive Produced by House Productions.

Take a look at the clip above to get a glimpse of what UK audiences can see Oct. 16.