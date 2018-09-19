The unofficial “screenwriters den” for film and TV screenwriters known as theOffice has reopened its doors in Santa Monica after relocating from its original home in Brentwood.

Not to be confused with the NBC comedy by the same name (although it would be cool if it had the same set up), theOffice is a communal workspace for writers who are working on the next big film screenplay or TV series — and they have a roster of alumni to back it up which include J.J. Abrams, Chris Weitz, as well as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg who wrote What Lies Beneath and Choke. Other alums include Stepmom writer Gigi Levangie, Finding Dory‘s Victoria Strouse, All the Money in the World‘s David Scarpa, and Noah Oppenheim, screenwriter of Jackie and The Maze Runner.

Brooke Shields wrote the first words of her book on postpartum depression at the workspace. Charter members include her husband, Chris Henchy, The Avengers and Buffy the Vampire Slayer Godfather Joss Whedon as well as The Bourne Identity screenwriter Blake Herron and Fight Club‘s Jim Uhls.

Courtesy The Office

Their brand new digs is a larger space than their original Brentwood location with 30 workstations that have ergonomic Herman Miller chairs, free-floating desks, lounge seating, a communal table, standing desks and bartop seating.