EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation Entertainment has optioned rights to the English language remake of the 2017 Norwegian thriller Thelma, for I, Tonya and Lars and the Real Girl director Craig Gillespie to helm. Project is in the early stages, but they have just hired Christy Hall to write the script.

Pic will be financed and produced by FilmNation. The original was directed by Joachim Trier and follows a college student as she starts to experience extreme seizures while studying at university. A religious girl who tries to deny her feelings for a female friend who’s in love with her, she soon learns that the violent episodes are a symptom of dangerous, suppressed psychokinetic powers.

International sales will be handled by FilmNation and domestic rights will be handled by UTA Independent Film Group.

Gillespie is represented by UTA and Management 360; Hall is CAA and LBI.

Here is the trailer from the original film: