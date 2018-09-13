Known for his role as bad boy-turned-detective Paul Williams, The Young and the Restless star Doug Davidson confirmed today that he won’t return after being on the CBS soap opera for 40 years.

There was speculation of Davidson’s exit on Tuesday when some Y&R fans read that he had apparently been fired. A fan took to Twitter to see if the news were true, asking, “They haven’t let you go, have they?” Davidson responded, “It seems so.” He continued to thank his fans on Twitter and hinted at the fact that the show let him go because they were “going in another direction.”

Davidson confirmed the news on Soaps.com saying: “My contract was not renewed in January, I went on recurring, but just until they had new people in place. I have only 2 shows that haven’t aired and no dates. So, as far as I know, I am gone.” No word yet on when his episodes will air.

Davidson first appeared on The Young and the Restless in 1978 as Paul would later become Detective Paul Williams. His role on the classic soap would earn him five Daytime Emmy Award nomination with a win in 2013 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.