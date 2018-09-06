EXCLUSIVE: First, there was Earthquake. Then there was Twister and after that was The Mist. Now there’s The Wind — but the thriller isn’t your basic weather/natural disaster pic.

Making its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Midnight Madness section, the film is a genre mashup of a supernatural thriller and a Western. The trailer above unravels to reveal that there is something odd and spooky going on with the wind on a frontier in the late 1800s. Caitlin Gerard (Insidious: The Last Key) stars as a gun-toting plains-woman who is slowly driven mad by new neighbors, isolation, the harshness of the untamed land, and, of course, the wind, which is more than just an element of weather. It’s pretty much the boogeyman in this movie.

The Wind is written by Teresa Sutherland and marks the directorial debut of Emma Tammi. Ashley Zukerman (Succession), Julia Goldani Telles (The Affair), Dylan McTee, and Miles Anderson also star. The film is produced by Soapbox Films and Divide/Conquer and will premiere at TIFF on Sept. 10 at Ryerson Theatre. ICM/YXZ is handling the sales.