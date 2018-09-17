Emma Tammi’s horror western The Wind has been acquired by IFC Midnight for a 2019 release in the United States.

The deal for The Wind was negotiated by IFC Midnight with ICM Partners/XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers. The Wind made its world premiere at TIFF’s Midnight Madness section and is continuing on to Fantastic Fest this weekend.

The pic follows a woman haunted by an evil presence in the 1800s frontier where she’s settled with her husband. Teresa Sutherland penned The Wind, which stars Caitlin Gerard, Julia Goldani Telles, Ashley Zukerman, Dylan McTee, and Miles Anderson. Soapbox Films produced with Divide/Conquer.

The Wind features an array of female creatives in addition to Tammi and the stars, including production designers Hillary and Courtney Andujar, set decorator Elsbeth Mumm and film editor Alexandra Amick.

“Emma Tammi’s impressive debut into narrative filmmaking starring a break out performance from Caitlin Gerard packs the kind of fierce ingenuity we are continually searching for when we distribute films. We’re thrilled to bring such an intelligently crafted and distinct vision in the horror genre to audiences around the country,” said Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, co-presidents of IFC Films/Sundance Selects in a statement.

“IFC’s history of cultivating large audiences for smart, genre-bending films makes them the ideal partner to bring this beautiful, thought-provoking, and ultimately horrifying film to market. It is an important time to champion storytelling that takes risks, and IFC emboldens those narratives that challenge and move us, while entertaining. We are very excited to be part of the family and look forward to working with their talented team to bring The Wind to the U.S. audience,” said Tammi with producers Christopher Alender and David Viste.