EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has signed Emma Tammi and Henry Jacobson and their production company Mind Hive, with the move coming ahead of the world premiere of Tammi’s Western horror pic The Wind next week in the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto Film Festival.

Tammi is making her feature directorial debut on The Wind, which is written by Teresa Sutherland. The pic centers on a woman (Caitlin Gerard) who moves to the American frontier with her husband, and an evil presence soon makes itself known, stirring paranoia.

ICM Partners

It premieres Monday night in TIFF’s genre sidebar, and ICM Partners and XZY Films are repping the film on the ground.

Meanwhile, Jacobson, who with Tammi is among the exec producers on The Wind, is prepping to debut his film Bloodline starring Seann William Scott at Fantastic Fest, which kicks off later this month. Jacobson co-wrote the thriller with Avra Fox-Lerner.

The pair launched TV and film production company Mind Hive in 2013, and their original documentary with Blumhouse, Election Day: Lens Across America, bowed in January 2017 on Epix after Donald Trump won the presidency. They also produce commercials, music videos and branded content.