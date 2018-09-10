EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first look at Stella Meghie’s new film The Weekend, a romantic comedy that is prepping for its world premiere this week as a Special Presentation at the Toronto Film Festival.

SNL alum Sasheer Zamata stars as Zadie, an acerbic stand-up comic who, still friendly with her ex Bradford (Tone Bell), goes with him to his mother’s bed and breakfast — along with his current girlfriend Margo (DeWanda Wise from Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It). Throw in another bed and breakfast guest (Insecure‘s Y’lan Noel) who has no idea what he’s stepped into (as the clip above shows), and the three-day trip will leave nobody unchanged. Kym Whitley co-stars.

UTA and CAA are co-repping U.S. rights to the pic, which world premieres Tuesday 6 PM ET at the Ryerson Theatre. Meghie also produced along with Homegrown Pictures’ Stephanie Allain (Dear White People), Mel Jones, James Gibb and Sarah Lazow.

Toronto native Meghie returns to the fest where her Jean of the Joneses debuted in 2016. Her last film, Warner Bros/MGM’s Everything, Everything, was based on Nicola Yoon’s bestselling novel and bowed in May 2017.

Check out the clip above.