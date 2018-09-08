ABC’s The View hosts are under fire from Melania Trump’s chief spokesperson, accused of mocking the First Lady’s Slovenian accent.

Stephanie Grisham, chief spokeswoman in the East Wing of the White House, called The View’s hosts “disrespectful and hypocritical” for “mocking someone’s accent.”

The incident happened during a discussion on the anonymous op-ed that appeared this week in the New York Times. In the editorial, an anonymous White House source claimed that certain people were working against the President’s more outrageous whims and plans.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman, and Sunny Hostin squared off on the issue.

The First Lady was among those from the White House who criticized the op-ed author.

“Freedom of speech is an important pillar of our nation’s founding principles and a free press is important to our democracy,’ she said in a statement. “The press should be fair, unbiased and responsible. To the writer of the op-ed – you are not protecting this country, you are sabotaging it with your cowardly actions. Unidentified sources have become the majority of the voices people hear about in today’s news.”

She concluded:”People with no names are writing our nation’s history. Words are important, and accusations can lead to severe consequences. If a person is bold enough to accuse people of negative actions, they have a responsibility to publicly stand by their words and people have the right to be able to defend themselves.”

The View hosts lashed out at the First Lady, bringing up her past issues of plagiarizing a Michelle Obama speech and her support of the idea that Barack Obama was not born in the US.

Hostin then began reading Melania Trump’s statement sarcastically. When it appeared she was about to mock the First Lady in a faux Slovenian accent, Goldberg warned her not to do it. Hostin then read the story in a normal voice.