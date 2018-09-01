Meghan McCain used her father’s memorial service to take several shots at President Donald Trump, who was not invited to the ceremony.

The remarks came in front of 2,500 attendees at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, a crowd that included three former presidents.

The View co-host sobbed frequently throughout her speech. But there was no mistaking the anger of her words, as she attacked the president, who became a combative opponent of her father during his run for office and after his election.

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness,” said Meghan McCain. “The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege.”

She added about her father: “He was a great fire who burned bright,” she said in a speech punctuated by sobbing. “A few have resented that fire… but my father never cared what they thought.

“The America of John McCain does not need to be made great again, because America was always great.”

Trump has spent the morning at his Virginia golf course. He issued his usual Saturday morning tweetstorm, but did not comment on the McCain memorial service.