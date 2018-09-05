EXCLUSIVE: The Orchard has taken the North American distribution rights to Robert Schwartzman’s romantic comedy The Unicorn with an eye on a theatrical and digital release during early 2019.

Nick Rutherford and Lauren Lapkus star as engaged couple, Caleb and Malory who after spending a weekend in Palm Springs with the latter’s parents learn what the secret is to the elders’ 25 years of marriage: Threesomes. Looking to solidify their own relationship, Caleb and Malory go about finding their own “unicorn” or third sex partner for the bedroom. Schwartzman directs, and produced with Russell Wayne Groves. Pic also stars Lucy Hale, Beck Bennett, Dree Hemingway, Beverly D’Angelo, John Kapelos, Maya Kazan, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Kyle Mooney.

The deal for The Unicorn was negotiated between The Orchard’s Danielle DiGiacomo and ICM Partners & Submarine Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers. The pic made its world premiere at SXSW back in March.

“The Unicorn is uniquely funny, strange, engaging and sometimes uncomfortable — which accurately describes Schwartzman as well. There’s nothing like it out there, and that’s why we like it. And why we’re excited to be a part of its release,” said Paul Davidson, EVP, Film and TV at The Orchard.

Schwartzman began his career in the music industry as a songwriter, record producer, and frontman for the band Rooney. His first feature, Dreamland, debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016.

Upcoming for The Orchard is Karen Gillan’s directorial debut The Party’s Just Beginning, Cristina Gallegos and Ciro Guerra’s Colombian crime drama Birds of Passage and Eva Vives’ All About Nina.