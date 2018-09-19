Heather Morris’ book The Tattooist of Auschwitz is set to be turned into a “high-end” international drama series after British scripted producer Synchronicity Films secured the rights.

The company, which is producing forthcoming Jenna Coleman-fronted BBC drama The Cry, won the hotly contest auction for the book, which was published by imprints Echo and Zaffre – part of Bonnier Books UK – in January 2018.

The book tells the true story of Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner who was given the job of tattooing identification numbers on prisoners’ arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two. One day, he met Gita while she was waiting in line to be tattooed and it was love at first sight. And so began one of the most life-affirming, courageous, unforgettable and human stories of the Holocaust and a tale of the very best of humanity in the very worst of circumstances.

The series is already in development and Synchronicity hopes that it will be ready to air in January 2020, to tie in with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Jacquelin Perske, who adapted The Cry and wrote Australian drama Seven Types of Ambiguity, is attached to write.

Claire Mundell, founder and creative director at Synchronicity Films, struck the deal for the book rights with CAA, which represented Bonnier Books UK. She said, “We are beyond thrilled to have secured the rights to this incredibly brilliant, confronting and uplifting book. I fell in love with it within a few pages and was desperate to bring it to the screen, to reach the widest audience possible for this unforgettable story. There was a huge amount of interest in this title and I am grateful that Heather Morris, Bonnier Books UK and CAA responded so well to our vision for the story.”

Author Morris added, “Lale Sokolov placed a great deal of trust in me when he first shared his story. I am now passing that baton on and am so pleased that Synchronicity Films was successful in negotiating for the rights. Claire and her colleagues have an obvious passion for my book and have demonstrated clear sensitivity to producing a real person’s story. I know Lale will be smiling down at this new phase of his and Gita’s story”.