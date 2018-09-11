The Talk co-hosts – minus a still-absent Julie Chen – said today they are in agreement with network colleague Gayle King: CBS should release findings of its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against their now ex-boss Les Moonves.

“I think it would be difficult to work at a company feeling like things aren’t going to be told,” said co-host Sara Gilbert today, adding, “You want to feel that it’s going to become public.” She praised the women speaking out against Moonves as “brave.”

Watch a clip above.

Co-host Sharon Osbourne asked, “How are women ever going to feel comfortable in the workplace if they still think that power and money will be held over their heads?” She said keeping the “verdict” sealed isn’t fair to women.

“Transparency brings clarity,” said co-host Sheryl Underwood, echoing CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, who this morning called for “full transparency” in the matter.

Said The Talk‘s Eve, “There should be no more fear of telling your story and sharing your story, so it is needed.” Gilbert concurred and noted that even Moonves, if his denials are true, should want the investigation’s results made public.

“If Les is saying they’re not true,” Gilbert said, “I would think, in equal measure, he would want the results put out.”

Moonves’ wife Chen announced yesterday – just before the daytime show’s season premiere – that she is taking some time off as co-host of The Talk. “I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family,” Chen said in a statement provided to Deadline. “I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother.”

The regular co-hosts were joined today by Fuller House‘s Jodie Sweetin.

Following King’s call for transparency this morning, The Talk signaled that the Moonves scandal – also discussed yesterday on the show – would be addressed today, tweeting earlier about King’s call for transparency: