Julie Chen stayed away from The Talk today, and maybe just as well: The subject of harassment and firings at CBS was front and center on the show today.

Discussing yesterday’s firing of 60 Minutes exec producer Jeff Fager, the co-hosts did not mention Chen’s husband, former CBS CEO Les Moonves, by name, but generally applauded the move to “clean house” at the network, as the show’s Sharon Osbourne put it.

“I just think it’s so refreshing that this old regime of the boys club, guys taking care of guys…”, Osbourne said, “I just think it’s great to clean house.”

Moonves’ departure from CBS earlier this month came amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment and abuse. Chen has not taken her seat on The Talk since the show returned on Monday, saying she was taking time off to spend with her family.

On today’s The Talk, the co-hosts – Sheryl Underwood, Osbourne, Sara Gilbert, Eve and Chen’s sub Carrie Ann Inaba – lauded CBS for firing Fager, and voiced support for Jericka Duncan, the CBS News correspondent who received a text from Fager Sunday warning “There are people who lost their jobs trying to harm me and if you pass on these damaging claims without your own reporting to back them up that will become a serious problem.”

The Talk panel agreed that Fager’s text to Duncan was “threatening,” rather that merely “harsh,” as Fager has described it.

“I’m happy CBS too the action it did,” said Gilbert about Fager’s dismissal, with Underwood adding, “It is great that CBS took swift and clear action.”