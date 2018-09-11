RLJE Films has acquired North American rights to The Standoff at Sparrow Creek, the thriller written and directed by first-time feature director Henry Dunham that is making its world premiere tomorrow in the Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section. An early 2019 theatrical and VOD release is planned.

James Badge Dale stars as a reclusive ex-cop who, after a shooting at a police funeral, finds himself forced out of retirement when he realizes that the killer belongs to the same militia he joined after quitting the force. He quarantines his fellow militiamen in the remote lumber mill they call their headquarters intent on ferreting out the killer and turning him in.

Chris Mulkey, Brian Geraghty, Robert Aramayo, Patrick Fischler, Happy Anderson and Gene Jones also star. Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk produce via Cinestate alongside Sefton Fincham, Johnathan Brownlee and Adam Donaghey. XYZ Films’ Nate Bolotin and Todd Brown executive produce with Danielle Cox, Steve Gossett Jr., Preston Poulter and Michael Shader.

RLJE Films’ Mark Ward and Jess De Leo negotiated the deal with Sonnier and UTA for Cinestate and the filmmakers. XYZ Films is repping international at TIFF.