The Simpsons kicks off its record-breaking 30th season next week, and Fox is marking the milestone with a new anniversary logo. Check it out below.

In other news that likely would make Page 1 of The Springfield Shopper, Billy Eichner announced on social media today that he is doing a guest voice role for a Simpsons episode that will air in November.

Fox

Set to air on September, the Season 30 premiere episode “Bart’s Not Dead” features guest voice stars Gal Gadot, Emily Deschanel, Jonathan Groff, Dave Attell and Pete Holmes. It sees Bart (Nancy Cartwright) take a dare that ends up putting him in the hospital. To cover for himself and Homer (Dan Castellaneta), he says he went to heaven and met Jesus. Christian producers offer the Simpsons a movie deal, which Homer takes. But Bart can’t handle the guilt and comes clean to Marge (Julie Kavner) after the movie is finished.

After debuting as a series of shorts on then-nascent Fox’s The Tracey Ullman Show, the first full episode of The Simpsons aired December 17, 1989. The Season 30 premiere will be the venerable toon’s “Ay Caramba”-worthy 640th episode.

Here’s the new anniversary logo, followed by Eichner’s Instagram post announcing his Simpsons guest role: