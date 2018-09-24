For a second consecutive year, the Blindspot team of creator/executive producer Martin Gero, co-executive producer Brendan Gall and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter have teamed for a drama project, which has landed at CBS with a big commitment.

The network has given a pilot production commitment to The Secret to a Good Marriage, from Warner Bros. Television and studio-based Berlanti Productions and Gero’s Quinn’s House.

Written by Gero & Brendan Gall, The Secret to a Good Marriage centers on an elite pair of CIA spies who, in the wake of their fractured marriage, are pushed to their limits both professionally and personally, fighting to save the world while they forge a new kind of relationship for themselves and their son.

Gero and Gall executive produce alongside Berlanti Prods.’s Berlanti and Schechter.

Exploring the relationship dynamic of spouses who are also spies has been a popular arena for film and TV with such projects as Mr. and Mrs. Smith and NBC series Undercovers.

Last season, a legal family drama written by Gero and Gall, also from WBTV, Berlanti Prods and Quinn’s House, landed a put pilot commitment at CBS. It did not go beyond the script stage.

This is the latest sale this season for Berlanti Prods., which has 14 live-action series on the air. The company has dramas Prodigal Son at Fox and Nkechi Carroll cop drama at ABC, both put pilots.