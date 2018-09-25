The Royals’ Loyals officially are without a show. After unsuccessfully shopping the series that was canceled by E! last month, Lionsgate TV tweeted today that the Elizabeth Hurley drama has been dethroned for good.

#Loyals, we’re so thankful for your undying support of #TheRoyals, but sadly our reign has officially come to an end. It has been a true privilege to bring this series to life and to work with such an amazing cast and crew on 4 incredible seasons! 💖👑🇬🇧 #LongLiveTheRoyals pic.twitter.com/DPmb7zoMYm — Lionsgate TV (@LionsgateTV) September 24, 2018

After E! annouced on August 16 that it was ending its first and only remaining original scripted series, the production company said it had been in talks with sister cable network Pop — a co-venture between Lionsgate and CBS — for a possible Season 5 pickup. Now it’s confirmed that isn’t to be.

Premiering in March 2014, The Royals followed a fictional modern-day royal family as they find love, conspire against one another and are forced to face long-hidden secrets, all in the name of the crown. Along with Hurley, the co-production with E! sibling Universal Cable Productions starred Jake Maskall, William Moseley, Alexandra Park, Damian Hurley and Tom Austen.

E! later added a social post-show live stream called The Royal Hangover as part of it digital programming slate available on E! News’ YouTube channel.

The soapy series was created by executive producer/showrunner Mark Schwahn, who was fired from the show in December after sexual harassment allegations were made against him made by the female cast and crew of his previous series, One Tree Hill.