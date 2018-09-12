“You’d think that royal blood dilutes over time, but the poison survives,” says Radha Mitchell’s character in the new trailer for Matthew Weiner’s forthcoming Amazon Prime anthology, The Romanoffs. The new series — the first anthology for the streaming service — features eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the titular royal family.

We received a tease to the series last month, but the new trailer pulls the curtain back a little more, showing us the army of characters in the anthology who all claim they are a Romanoff. Some of them relish in the fact that they come from royal blood, while others find it problematic. “There are so many people out there with your background and I guess they’re proud, but they’re really f*cked up,” Kerry Bishe’s character tells Corey Stoll.

Set in seven countries around the globe, The Romanoffs was shot on location in Europe, the Americas, and the Far East. Each story brings us to a new location and introduces us to a new cast of players claiming they are a Romanoff.

The first episode titled “The Violet Hour’ stars Marthe Keller, Aaron Eckhart, Ines Melab and Louise Bourgoin and the second story, “The Royal We,” starring Stoll, Bishe, Janet Montgomery and Noah Wyle. Both will premiere on Oct. 12 with new episodes following weekly.

Weiner, who created, written, directed and executive produced the series, reunites with Mad Men alum including Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jay R. Ferguson, and Cara Buono. You can see glimpses of them in the trailer along with the ensemble also includes Academy Award-nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Academy Award-nominee Diane Lane (Unfaithful), Amanda Peet (Togetherness), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Grammy Award-winner Andrew Rannells (Girls), Mike Doyle (Odd Mom Out), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated Paul Reiser (Red Oaks), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Ben Miles (Collateral), Mary Kay Place (Big Love), Griffin Dunne (Imposters), Ron Livingston (The Conjuring), Jon Tenney (Hand of God), Clea DuVall (Veep), Radha Mitchell (Silent Hill), Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Juan Pablo Castañeda (The Debt of Maximillian), Emily Rudd (Electric Dreams), Adèle Anderson (Company Business), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Hera Hilmar (Two Birds), Michael O’Neill (Dallas Buyers Club) and David Sutcliffe (Gilmore Girls).

Semi Chellas serves as Executive Producer and writer with Kriss Turner Towner, Blake McCormick and Kathy Ciric on board as Co-Executive Producers. Consulting Producers/Writers are Andre Jacquemetton and Maria Jacquemetton.

Check out the new poster for the series below.