Leah and Bea Koch, co-owners of The Ripped Bodice Bookstore, have signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures TV to develop projects based on their close relationship with romance novel authors and readers.

The Koch sisters, ages 26 and 28, took over a storefront in Culver City, which had been a long-time furniture store, in 2016, and transformed it into a cosy bookstore with eye-popping window displays that change constantly to commemorate holidays and other events. The store probably got the attention of Sony executives as it’s only a few blocks from the Sony lot.

“When we met Leah and Bea, who focus on voices of women and diversity, it was a no-brainer for us to make a deal with them,” said Lauren Stein, EVP Drama Development, Sony Pictures Television. “They have fantastic taste and a distinctive perspective on the romance genre. We are thrilled to have them in our family.”

The Ripped Bodice Bookstore is described as the only exclusively romance novel bookstore in the United States. Within the first year of its March 2016 opening, the bookstore and its owners had established themselves as an important part of the romance community receiving the Bookseller of the Year Award from the Romance Writers of America.

The Koch sisters among the youngest independent bookstore owners and among the most recognizable influencers in the romance community. In 2016, the sisters released their inaugural State of Diversity in Romance Publishing Report, establishing themselves as front line allies in the fight for more inclusion in romance publishing.

Leah and Bea Koch are repped by ICM Partners.