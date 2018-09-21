The Rider helmer Chloe Zhao is attached to helm Marvel’s Jack Kirby-created The Eternals, Deadline has confirmed.

She will helm off Matthew and Ryan Firpo’s screenplay. Kevin Feige is producing.

The comic centered around the super power near-god beings The Celestials and their villainous adversaries the Deviants in a war set millions of years ago. The Celestials experimented on humans creating both races of immortal spin-offs. The Eternals debuted as a comic in July 1976.

Selecting Zhao for a big Marvel feature continues Feige’s tradition of pairing sharp independent filmmakers with specific comic book IPs that match their storytelling talents. Zhao is the second female to helm a Marvel movie after Anna Boden who is co-directing Captain Marvel with Ryan Fleck. Cathy Yan is the first Asian American female filmmaker to direct a superhero movie with Warner Bros./DC’s Birds of Prey.

Zhao won the C.I.C.A.E. Award at the Cannes Film Festival for The Rider. The feature premiered in the Directors Fortnight and went on to play Telluride and TIFF last year. Sony Classics’ released the pic last April at the domestic B.O. where it has made $2.3M.

