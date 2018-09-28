UPDATED EXCLUSIVE: Fox Family will develop a film based on the Chris McCoy young adult science fiction novel The Prom Goer’s Interstellar Excursion. The author is adapting the novel, and Chernin Entertainment will produce. The book was published in 2015 by Knopf.

The Prom Goer’s Interstellar Excursion follows high schooler Bennett, who lands the prom date of his dreams, Sophie, just days before the dance. Not long after, he witnesses Sophie being abducted by aliens in the middle of the New Mexico desert. Faced with a dateless prom, Bennett catches a ride into outer space with a band of extraterrestrial musicians, determined to bring his date back to earth in time for the big night.

\Vanessa Morrison and Nate Hopper are overseeing for Fox Family with Fox’s Rachel Yeung.

Aside from being an author, McCoy is a screenwriter and director who has worked for numerous studios including Paramount, DreamWorks, Disney, Laika and Marvel. He worked on the Guardians of the Galaxy script and three of his original screenplays have landed on the Black List. McCoy made his feature directing debut with Good Kids for Vertical Entertainment, starring Nicholas Braun and Zoey Deutch.

McCoy is represented by UTA, Gotham Group and Hansen, Jacobsen, Teller.