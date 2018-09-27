Comedy Central has set A President Show Documentary: The Fall Of Donald Trump mockumentary-style half-hour narrative special with The President Show creator Anthony Atamanuik back as Donald Trump. It’s set for premiere Monday, October 22 at 11 PM.

According to Comedy Central, the special is set in the year 2030 and looks back at the last days of the Trump administration and the Commander in Chief’s mysterious disappearance. Along with Atamanuik, Peter Grosz reprises his role as Trump’s sidekick Vice President Mike Pence, Kathy Griffin as Kellyanne Conway, Mario Cantone as Anthony Scaramucci, Adam Pally as Donald Trump Jr. and John Gemberling as Steve Bannon. Stephanie March will make her debut as Trump daughter Ivanka Trump.

“If the studio show was a fever dream, this mockumentary is the thing you see right before the fever kills you. But in a silly, fun way!” says Atamanuik.

A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump is executive produced by Anthony Atamanuik, Peter Grosz, Adam Pally, Jason Ross, and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Olivia Gerke, Josh Lieberman and Greg Walter with Neil Casey as co-executive producer. The special is produced by Pally’s Clone Wolf Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment and is directed by Ryan McFaul.