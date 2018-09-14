20th Century Fox’s reboot of The Predator grossed $2.5M last night in Thursday previews which started at 7PM.

That’s lower than the $4.2M previews made by Ridley Scott’s R-rated Alien: Covenant from May 2017, which went on to a $36M opening, and just under the $3.4M made by Kingsman: The Golden Circle which continued on to a $39M three-day. Tracking has forecasted that The Predator has a shot at No. 1 with $25M-$30M. As we mentioned earlier, Hurricane Florence nor the sex offender controversy that dogged Predator last week at TIFF will be a stumbling factor at the B.O.

The previous version of Predator in 2010 entitled Predators and produced by Robert Rodriguez for $38M (before P&A) posted a $10.4M opening day, and $24.7M weekend. This Predator cost more at an estimated $88M. Predators finaled at $52M stateside, $127.2M worldwide. The best opening for a Predator movie belongs to its Alien crossover, Alien vs. Predator which debuted to $38.2M and legged out to $80.2M. One saggy part of The Predator is that his Rotten Tomatoes at 35% Rotten is well below Predators 65% fresh.

New Line

Next to regular films in release, The Predator inched out New Line’s The Nun yesterday which earned $2.2M, -12% from Wednesday for a week’s take of $66.8M, still a record in The Conjuring universe, besting the first 2013 film’s $61.7M seven day run. She is expected to come in around $25M in weekend, but many are giving the edge to The Predator for No. 1.

Lionsgate

Lionsgate’s Paul Feig’s dark comedy A Simple Favor earned $900K at 2,400 theaters. The film, which did not play the film festival circuit like Predator at TIFF and White Boy Rick at Telluride and TIFF, has the best reviews of the studio wide entries this weekend at 84% fresh. The Anna Kendrick-Black Lively pic is expected to file in the mid teens. A Simple Favor will widen to 3,102 locations today. Next to recent femme-demo pics in their previews, A Simple Favor is higher than last weekend’s Peppermint ($800K Thursday, $4.6M Friday, and $13.4M opening) from STX and just under their Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty ($1M Thursday, $6.2M opening day, $16M three-day).

Sony Pictures

Studio 8/Sony’s White Boy Rick earned $575K last night from 2,176 locations that began at 7PM. Sony moved this one around the calendar from Jan. 26 to Aug. 17 to finally this weekend. A TIFF launch likely had plenty to do with the Matthew McConaughey gritty crime pic finding a place in September in a tee-up for awards season. The RT score has improved on White Boy Rick to 61% fresh (it was previously in the Rotten realm). While critics are divided on this pic, hopefully the increased positive sentiment will push this $30M budget movie (before tax credits) past its $8M-$10M weekend projection. Other comps here: BlacKkKlansman posted a $650K Thursday before its $10.8M opening (that pic is now up to $44.6M stateside off a 95% certified fresh RT score and A- CinemaScore) and Detroit did $525K before earning a lackluster $7.1M opening.