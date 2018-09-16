Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/New Line’s The Nun conjured a $33.1M second weekend in 62 markets at the international box office. That’s a 58% drop from her record-breaking opening and brings the offshore cume to $143.6M for $228.7M global. Fox’s new entry, The Predator, faced off with the evil sister in some overlap play and overall landed $30.73M. The Nun is currently in about 74% of the international footprint while The Predator is in just 55%.

In total, the Shane Black-directed reboot stalked into 72 markets on 12,121 screens and saw No. 1s in 25 debuts including Russia which leads at $4.73M (The Nun has not yet blessed Russia with her presence). The starts in most markets are better than the previous Predator films, but there have been vast changes in the offshore landscape since. Industry estimates we heard before the weekend were coming in at $40M on the low end for The Predator‘s initial frame. I hear Fox had it around $35M-$37M.

The R-rated sci-fi The Predator comes eight years after 2010’s Predators which did best in a combination of Japan, the UK, Russia, Australia and Germany, finaling with $75M. The movie had decent starts in some of the emerging South East Asian markets and appears a likely candidate for a China date which could help top it up some. Also still to come are France, Italy and Mexico with some runway ahead. But there is a heavy price tag here at a reported $88M, plus an estimated $120M global P&A.

The Predator’s start owes something to The Nun lording over it with a strong sophomore session in several markets including Brazil, Spain, Germany and Indonesia. The Demian Bichir/Taissa Farmiga-starrer is No. 1 in 36 hubs this frame (although WB and Fox are each calling No. 1 in the UK, the latter including previews).

After two weekends, the Corin Hardy-directed Nun is the highest-grossing title in the Conjuring universe in 18 markets including Romania, Spain, Ukraine, the UAE, Indonesia and Brazil; and is the top WB title of 2018 in 19, including Poland, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Argentina and Brazil. Next weekend, The Nun takes vows in France, Korea, Russia, Italy and Japan.

Elsewhere, there were a whole lotta milestones crossed this session. They include WB/Gravity Pictures’ The Meg passing $500M worldwide as well as Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp buzzed across $400M internationally, becoming the 14th MCU title to do so. Overall, The Walt Disney Studios 2018 global box office has now surpassed that of 2017 with $6,468.1M through today. This is the 2nd biggest year in the studio’s history.

Meanwhile, Universal’s Johnny English Strikes Again started offshore rollout in staggered release as did Lionsgate’s A Simple Favor.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

NEW

THE PREDATOR

20th Century Fox Fox’s Shane Black-directed reboot of the Predator franchise opened in 72 markets for 55% of the international footprint. The bow came in lower than projections with $30.73M. Pre-weekend estimates had it at $40M on the low end; Fox is understood to have pegged it between $35M-$37M. In all, there were No. 1s in 25 hubs per Fox.

While an inauspicious debut, there is play ahead in Argentina, Mexico, Belgium, France, Italy and a China date likely to come. The Predator wisely did not stake out some of the Latin American markets this session given the presence of The Nun. However, it did go into Brazil, bowing to $1.32M on 770 screens for No. 2 behind the evil sister.

The best play was Russia at $4.73M on 1,307 screens for a solid No. 1. The UK slashed $3.1M on 780. That includes previews which would put it over The Nun for the top spot. Japan bowed at No. 2 with $2.14M on 432. The previous installment, 2010’s Predators, ended its run with $75M overseas (this is in the pre-China boom days) and with a mix of Japan, the UK, Russia, Australia and Germany in the Top 5. A more recent comp would be Alien: Covenant which performed best in China and ended its run with about $167M offshore. Covenant did 69% of its business offshore, Predators did 59%.

In other openings, Australia launched at $1.73M including previews at No. 2; followed by Indonesia ($1.4M/434/No. 3), Brazil, Spain ($1.28M/405/No. 2), Korea ($1.22M/582/No. 4), Germany ($1.22M/912/No. 2) and Thailand ($1.1M/492/No. 1). Hong Kong also had a start at No. 1 with $948K on 74.

In IMAX play, The Predator earned $4.7M on 696 screens, globally.

The international junket on the movie was held in Madrid before the Toronto Film Festival slot. There is additional publicity activity scheduled in France.

A SIMPLE FAVOR

Lionsgate Lionsgate and its overseas partners are rolling out the Anna Kendrick/Blake Lively noir comedy in a staggered offshore release that began with Australia and 27 smaller markets this session for $3.5M. Oz was the top play for the Paul Feig-directed pic about a mommy blogger (Kendrick) who seeks to uncover the truth behind the sudden disappearance of her new best friend Emily (Lively). Following the campaign launch in May and a canny Missing Person social media stunt, the movie screened for European exhibitors at CineEurope where Feig introduced it.

The first European market to go will be the UK next weekend, followed by France the following frame along with Brazil, Mexico and Spain. Further play continues into November with Germany on the 8th.

This weekend, Australia grossed $1.5M from 207 locations and $447K in previews from last weekend. The Middle East opened to $316K, followed by New Zealand ($180K), Taiwan ($152K) and the Philippines ($124K).

JOHNNY ENGLISH STRIKES AGAIN

Universal Universal/Focus’ return to the bumbling spy franchise bowed to $3.3M in 6 markets this session, led by Malaysia, Mexico and Colombia. Rollout begins in earnest next weekend with 27 more hubs followed by key major the UK on October 5, working as counterprogramming to A Star Is Born.

Rowan Atkinson reprises his eponymous role as he’s forced out of retirement following a cyber-attack that reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain. Hysterical extended footage of Atkinson in a VR experience was shown at CineEurope.

The previous two films have made a bundle from overseas. Johnny English Reborn did nearly 95% of its business offshore in 2011 and the 2003 original did 82.5%. The UK naturally is the major here while the earlier movies also did strong business in Australia and Germany, typical for English-language comedy.

This weekend, Malaysia opened at No. 1 with $1.89M from 144 locations to score the best start for Atkinson and topping Kingsman, Spy, Baywatch, Hitman’s Bodyguard and Johnny English Reborn. Mexico bowed at No. 2 with $1.06M at 769 sites. It’s the best start for the franchise (and also for Atkinson’s Mr Bean movies) as well as topping Jack Reacher and Hitman’s Bodyguard. At 180 sites in Colombia, the gross was $257K for a launch above the previous film, Hitman’s Bodyguard and Spy.

MORE…