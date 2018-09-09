Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/New Line’s evil sister thrilled to a $77.5M bow at the international box office this weekend. The Nun‘s debut flight came in way past projections to score the biggest overseas opening of all films in the Conjuring universe in like-for-like markets. Out of the 60 markets where she’s haunting cinemas, there were No. 1 starts in 54. Coupled with the holier-than-expected domestic debut, the global launch is $131M.

Among milestones for the Corin Hardy-directed entry into the Conjuring world, this is the top opening weekend for a horror film in 19 markets including Brazil, Indonesia, Spain and the UAE. It is also the best of all Conjuring movies in 45, including the above plus Mexico, the UK, Germany and Holland. And for WB, it’s the biggest opening weekend of 2018 in 26 markets including Brazil, Spain, Sweden and Indonesia.

Latin America and South East Asia lean into horror, and they were devout here. In Latin America, the regional gross is $27.5M with Mexico ($10.7M) and Brazil ($6.8M) first to the altar. The Asia region took vows of $24M, led by Indonesia ($7.7M) and India ($5.2M) to give WB its biggest opening weekends ever in those markets. The Nun still has faithful to reach in such hubs as Korea, Hong Kong and Japan next session.

In Europe and the Middle East, the $22M launch was led by the UK ($5.2M) and Spain ($3.3M) with France, Italy and Russia screaming in next frame. The Nun will be potential prey to The Predator in many key crossover markets next weekend, although not in France and Italy.

Elsewhere, Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout crossed $500M at the international box office and $700M global, including $137.7M in China after two weekends. In its 3rd China frame, Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp is now the 4th highest grossing MCU film behind only Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Age Of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War with $117.4M locally. And, WB’s China co-production, The Meg, is licking its chops as it nears $500M global this week.

