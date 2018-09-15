The Nun‘s spirit continues to move all over this land, and by the end of Sunday, will count a global box office running tally of $209.2M, which, when split up, will be $124M+ overseas and $85.2M domestic.

Soon enough, the New Line horror release will fly past Annabelle‘s worldwide take of $275M. Among all Conjuring movies, Conjuring 2 is the highest-grossing title globally at $320.3M, followed by The Conjuring at $319.4M, and then Annabelle: Creation with $306.5M. The Nun‘s global haul by tomorrow will have bested all the global cumes of The Purge and Paranormal Activity movies.

In its second weekend stateside, the Demian Bichir-Taissa Farmiga movie continues to draw a huge under-25 crowd at 61%, a hard demographic to dynamite out of the house and into the theater when you’re not a superhero film. Domestic second weekend is shaping up to be $18.4M, -66% at 3,876 theaters.

The Nun‘s second Friday abroad grossed $8.7M on 12,115 screens from 62 markets, and the pic is holding well against the openings of The Predator, maintaining the No. 1 rank across Latin America and Europe.

Top Friday grosses were as follows:

Mexico: $1.1m, rank No. 1, with 64% share of the Top 5 pics. Cume to date is $14.8M and it’s the best market for The Nun given Bichir’s stardom in the territory.

UK: $768k, No. 1 over the opening of The Predator with a running total of $8.3M.

Brazil: $664k, No. 1 with 65% share of the Top 5 films. Cume to date: $10.2M, third best territory for The Conjuring spinoff.

Germany: $541k with No. 1 notch and 43% share of the Top 5 films. Cume to date: $4.0M.

Spain: $498k, No. 1 and 41% share of the Top 5 films. Cume to date: $6.1M.

Indonesia: $362k, No. 1 with a running total of $11.7M; that’s The Nun‘s second-best market outside the U.S.

Australia grossed $328k for a cume to date of $3.9M.

Philippines also saw The Nun in the top spot with $277k and a running total of $3.8M.

Colombia still soars with a No. 1 of $254k and 73% share of the Top 5 films. Cume to date: $3.8m.

Poland hit No. 1 again with a $248k and cume of $2.6M.