CORRECTS with eight Emmy wins: Newcomer The Marvelous Mrs. Marvel came into the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards as the comedy frontrunner and didn’t disappoint, winning a total of eight statuettes (including its wins in the Creative Arts Emmys) out of its 14 nominations, capping it off with Outstanding Comedy Series. The show tonight also saw a lead actress win for star Rachel Brosnahan, a double win in writing and directing for creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and supporting actress win for Alex Borstein. The outstanding comedy series win is a big one for Amazon, making it the first streaming service to win the top comedy prize.

Executive producer Daniel Palladino accepted the award on behalf of the show, giving thanks to “the Academy, all those who watch,” and a big nod to the crew, among others, “who turned New York into 1958 New York on a daily basis.”

The period drama and feminist comedy is a celebration of comedy itself, centering on the emergence of a 1950s housewife-turned-comedian (Brosnahan) who decides to channel her considerable energies into becoming a stand-up comic, raising the eyebrows and defying the expectations of everyone around her. Its Season 1 also won the Golden Globe this year for the show and for star Brosnahan, along with a pair of Critics’ Choice Awards, a PGA Award and a Peabody Award.

Written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel starsBrosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted—the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn when her perfect husband leaves, and Midge is left to chart a new course. She discovers a previously unknown talent – stand-up comedy, which ultimately lands her a post on Johnny Carson’s couch.

Tony Shalhoub also stars as Midge’s father Abe Weissman, along with Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Michael Zegen as Midge’s husband Joel Maisel and Marin Hinkle as Midge’s mother Rose Weissman.

Also nominated tonight were Atlanta (FX), Barry, (HBO), Black-ish (ABC), Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO), GLOW (Netflix), Silicon Valley (HBO) and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in the category.