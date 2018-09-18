“They’re being so cagey” said The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino about Amazon not revealing the season 2 drop date for her eight-Emmy winning comedy series.

She finally confessed backstage at the Emmys that season 2 is coming “this year, they’re waiting for us to finish the show, it’s coming out this year.”

When Mrs. Maisel dropped last November it was in the heat of the #MeToo movement. The media was quick to observe how the show about a newly-separated single woman who is vying to become a stand-up in a male-dominated late 1950s world, just rang so loudly with the times.

“You never set out to drive a political message through your show, it just won’t work,” said Sherman-Palladino, “You gotta love the show, love your characters, it was an interesting fluke that Maisel came out when we were taking trolls down. I’m glad it’s a character that still resonates. We can look back at 1959 and see that today women aren’t wearing corsets anymore, but the problems still exist.”

The entire late 50s comedy era “is Oz” for Sherman-Palladino having grown up in the San Fernando Valley, listening to her father’s story about Greenwich Village, and opening up for Johnny Mathis and Dinah Washington.

Season 2 is “about opening Midge’s world up,” says Palladino. Buzz has been that there’s an episode set in Paris, as well as one in the comedy stomping ground of the era, the Catskills.

“There are dragons,” joked EP Daniel Palladino, making a Game of Thrones reference.