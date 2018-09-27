We’ve all had that moment when the stranger you agreed to share your car ride with offers you a “road brew.” OK, likely none of us has, but it happens in The Long Dumb Road, and it’s followed by said passenger cracking the bottle open and saying, “Don’t worry about it, dude. I’m pretty much a professinaol level in drinking and driving.” Watch the new trailer above.

Tony Revolori plays Nat, a college-bound teenager who admitted has led “like a pretty sheltered life.” But during a stop-over in small-town Texas, he gives a lift to Richard (Jason Mantzoukas), an itinerant thirtysomething mechanic — or ex-mechanic, as we see him quitting right after he’s fired. As they travel through the Southwest, the pair crosses paths with an assortment of old flames, fellow travelers, kooky cons and Good Samaritans, and both of them come alive.

Inspirational Richard line: “I will rip the condom off of your mind, dude, so you can raw-dog this world, man.”

Taissa Farmiga, Grace Gummer, Casey Wilson and Ron Livingston also star in the film from writer-director Hannah Fidell. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Content Group acquired North American rights to the film in April, a few months after its Sundance bow, and will open it theatrically November 9 in New York, followed the next week by an expansion in Los Angeles and other markets and a home video release.