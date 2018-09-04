EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your morning report: A host of Broadway actors have been recruited for guest voice roles on Season 3 of Disney Junior’s The Lion Guard.

Among those headed from the Main Stem to the Pride Lands are Christopher Jackson and Heather Headley, who will perform a duet in reprising their respective roles as Makini the mandrill’s parents Fikiri and Kitendo from the original Lion King Broadway show. Also set are Michael Luwoye (Hamilton) as Askari, the original leader of the Lion Guard; J. Elaine Marcos (Gettin’ the Band Back Together) as Yuki, the matriarch of a snow monkey troop; and Kimiko Glenn (Waitress) as Chuluun, a cunning snow leopard. Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) also voices the recurring Lion Guard role of Dhahabum a golden zebra.

The Lion Guard continues the storytelling of The Lion King and follows the adventures of Kion (Max Charles), the second-born cub of Simba and Nala (Rob Lowe and Gabrielle Union), and his diverse group of friends as they unite to protect the Pride Lands. The voice cast also includes Joshua Rush as Bunga, Atticus Shaffer as Ono, Diamond White as Fuli and Dusan Brown as Beshte. Ford Riley is executive producer, and Howy Parkins is co-executive producer and supervising director.

No premiere date has been set for Season 3.